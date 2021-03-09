Government Replies To GSD On GTB Restructure

Written by YGTV Team on 09 March 2021 .

The Government says it is “not surprised” by the GSD’s comments on the decision to base the new CEO of the Gibraltar Tourist Board in London.

A statement by Minister for Tourism, Vijay Daryanani, follows below:

“As usual the GSD are being shortsighted, offering no ideas and no solutions. Their lack of foresight shows that they live in the dark ages. I had discussed my intentions in advance with Mr Bossino in detail.

The Tourism industry has evolved greatly over the last twenty-five years, more so over the last year with the COVID-19 pandemic. We need to be imaginative and bring innovative ideas to the table.

The Government has received messages of support from our tourism sector at the prospect of this announcement, with all the benefits this will bring in having someone based at the core of Gibraltar’s most important source market for tourism. We will no doubt be able to reach a larger tourism market for the trade and the consumer by having the CEO located in London than in Gibraltar.

In these very complicated times we need to be more ambitious and forward thinking in trying our best to deliver for Gibraltar PLC in this extremely challenging industry.”





