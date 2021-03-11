Disability Society Backs TG’s Call For Independent Care Regulator

Written by YGTV Team on 11 March 2021 .

The Disability Society has issued a statement supporting Together Gibraltar’s call for an Independent Care Regulator.

A statement from the Disability Society follows below:

For over 20 years the Disability Society has been calling for a statutory body to be introduced to monitor and audit all areas of the disability and care services. It is imperative that this should be independent of Government and preferably from outside Gibraltar. The Disability Society notes with interest, and fully supports, the recent call by Together Gibraltar for the introduction of an independent regulator along the lines of the UK’s Care Quality Commission.

The introduction of such a body must be fully independent of the Care Agency and Government and would ensure care standards are being met, which would include continuity of care which is paramount to the wellbeing of service users.





