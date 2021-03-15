Royal Academy Summer Exhibition 2021

Gibraltar Cultural Services has issued an invitation to all Gibraltarian artists who wish to take part in the Royal Academy’s Summer Exhibition.

A statement from the Government follows below:

Applications are now being invited by the Royal Academy of Art in London. In the first instance, artists would submit digital images of their artwork. The submission deadline is 23.59 on Monday 24th May. Further information to submit artworks can be found on https://summer.royalacademy.org.uk/.

Out of the approximate 12,000 entries that the RA expect to receive, only 4,000 will then qualify for the second round. Any local artists who qualify for this final pre-selection, would then have to send the original artwork to the UK, and would be able to apply for assistance in the cost of transporting the artworks.

GCS looks forward to the participation of Gibraltar's arts fraternity.






