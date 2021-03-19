GFIA Strategic Workshop With On Purpose International

Written by YGTV Team on 19 March 2021 .

The Gibraltar Funds and Investments Association (GFIA) organised an internal coaching session for their Executive Committee facilitated by local trainer and coach Graham Munday from On Purpose International.

A statement from GFIA follows below:

The Executive Committee is committed to representing the interests of stakeholders in the Gibraltar funds and investment industry. This workshop is one way in which the committee continue to raise its standards, develop and grow GFIA as an organisation.

The facilitated session concentrated on identifying what the goals and aim of the association will be in the coming year, and gave the committee the chance to regroup and strategically plan what the committee would like to achieve for the association.

To find out more about GFIA please feel free to go to our website HERE

On Purpose International helps companies and associations develop and coalesce their ideas, coach them and bring processes to fruition by divergent and convergent thinking. To find out more about them click HERE





