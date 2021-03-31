HMS Pursuer Back On Duty

Written by YGTV Team on 31 March 2021 .

The Royal Navy Gibraltar Squadron (RNGS) has returned to full strength after HMS PURSUER completed her annual support period where she received essential maintenance in support of her enduring commitment to Gibraltar.

A statement from British Forces Gibraltar follows below:

She re-joins her sister ship, HMS DASHER and the RN Rigid-Hulled Inflatable Boats in providing force protection and security within British Gibraltar Territorial Waters (BGTW) whilst upholding UK sovereignty.

The RNGS Archer-Class Patrol Boats and RN RHIBs are available 365 days a year, always ready to carry operations and patrolling in BGTW.





