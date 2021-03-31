ERS Visits During Easter

31 March 2021

Elderly Residential Services have announced that visiting days will be increased during the Easter Holidays.

A statement from the Government follows below:

Arrangements have been made following Public Health advice.Consequently, in order to safeguard and protect all residents, visiting will be subject to the following strict process:

Visits will be allowed as long as there are no confirmed positive cases in ERS sites. In line with Public Health recommendations, in the event that a positive COVID case is detected, visiting in that partic ular site will be suspended until the situation is resolved.

Visitors must contact their particular residential floor in order to book their visit in advance of the allocated visiting times.

Visits will be limited to 1 designated visitor per resident, per day.

Visitors will require a negative Antigen Lateral flow test at the respective ERS site prior to their visit. • All visitors must provide proof of receipt of two doses of a COVID -19 vaccination taken at least 14 days before visiting any ERS site.

Visits will be allowed daily, from Maundy Thursday to Easter Monday during these designated times: - 11 am to 12 pm - 6 pm to 7

(Visiting will be split into daily allocated times to allow cleaning and disinfection of all ERS sites in between visits)

Should any further information be required please contact ERS Nurse Management on 20070473.

Minister for Health, the Hon Samantha Sacramento, said: “It brings me great joy to announce that we are in a position to welcome back visitors to ERS during Easter, as it is an important time for families to be together. This is a step in the right direction towards normality; nonetheless, we must continue to follow Public Health to protect our loved ones.





