Chamber welcomes continued support for local business

Written by YGTV Team on 09 April 2021 .

The Gibraltar Chamber of Commerce says it welcomes the announcement by the Government that the BEAT measures to assist businesses have been extended for a further three months until the end of June.

A statement continued: “The Chamber has been working closely with the Government since March 2020 on the various Beat measures and it is gratifying that the Chief Minister acknowledges that these measures have been extended as a direct result of the Chamber’s incessant lobbying. This is what our members expect. This is what the Chamber will continue to do on behalf of all of its members.

“The Government has also confirmed to the Chamber that the existing rental discounts will also be extended for the second quarter.

“The worst of the health pandemic may be over in Gibraltar but the economic effects will continue to be felt for a long while yet. With the absence of tourists and other visitors to Gibraltar it will take time for many companies to rebuild their businesses. In this way the Government’s assistance, coupled with the continued support from local residents, is critical.

“The Chamber is also mindful that during this difficult period the Government needs to remain the careful guardian of the public finances and ensure that taxpayer’s funds are spent in the most effective manner. Ensuring that Gibraltar’s private sector can continue to operate and emerge stronger from the crisis of the past twelve months will help to put our economy in the best possible position to deal with the challenges which lie ahead.”