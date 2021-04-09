ESG Welcomes Rollout Of EMF Monitors And Online Portal

Written by YGTV Team on 09 April 2021 .

The ESG welcomes the recent rollout of the new Electromagnetic Field monitors (EMF) and online Portal in Gibraltar by the GRA.

A statement continued: “The group has been calling for such monitoring for many years and their arrival is therefore heralded as good news.

“Nevertheless as one can easily observe when going onsite the GRA are applying ICNIRP levels to establish safety and compliance. The ESG has to clarify that it follows recommendations based on much lower exposure levels related to a-thermal/biological effects following a worldwide appeal of January 14, 2021, signed by 255 EMF scientists from 44 nations and 15 Supporting Scientists from 11 nations. They are urgently calling upon the United Nations and its sub-organisations, the WHO and UNEP, and all U.N. Member States, for greater health protection on EMF exposure: https://emfscientist.org/

"We will continue to press for the expansion of the monitoring system and will carefully observe data collected from the new monitors going forward", said a spokesperson for the group.