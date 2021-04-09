Continued BEAT support measures for business community

Written by YGTV Team on 09 April 2021 .

The Chief Minister yesterday announced some of the business support measures that are set to continue until 30 June 2021. The announcement was made at his press conference announcing the further lifting of Covid related restrictions. The Government says it plans to wind down its business support packages over the second quarter of 2021.

Businesses that are participating in the BEAT scheme will receive the following percentages based on the average payment that they received in April and May 2020:

- 30% to be paid for April 2021



- 20% to be paid for May 2021; and



- a final payment of 10% to be paid for June 2021.

The above payments will be made to all participating businesses, except for those sectors that continue to be heavily affected by the travel restrictions imposed by other countries in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Participating businesses from these heavily affected sectors will receive additional tailored financial support that will be reviewed by Her Majesty’s Government of Gibraltar on a month by month basis. This tailored support is also expected to end on 30 June 2021 if matters progress as hoped.

All BEAT payments will be made automatically to participating businesses. Participating businesses do not need to take any action in order to receive these BEAT grant payments.



CONTINUED BUSINESS SUPPORT MEASURES

In addition to the above BEAT measures, the following support will continue in place during this period:



- A 100% waiver of payment of rates for the wholesale, retail, hotel, bar & restaurant sectors for the period 1 April 2021 to 30 June 2021;



- For all other sectors an additional 25% early rates payment discount for the period 1 April 2021 to 30 June 2021 (except for supermarkets and pharmacies);



- A continued waiver of rates for void properties. This waiver applies to any business premises that are vacant and unoccupied from 1 January 2021 to 31 December 2021;



- No rental increases to HMGoG commercial tenants between 1 April 2021 and 30 June 2021;



- Import duty waiver scheme for businesses extended to 30 April 2021 and to be reviewed on

a monthly basis;



- Waiver of work permit and employment registration fees extended to 30 June 2021;



- Moratorium on Insolvency claims extended to 30 June 2021; and



- Bank Guarantee Scheme to enable lending to Covid related distressed businesses extended

to 30 June 2021.



RENTAL DISCOUNTS

The current rental discounts applied in March 2021 will be extended for one final time until the 30th April 2021. It is intended that with effect from the 1st May 2021 there will be no rental reductions applied to either properties owned by HMGOG or Private Landlords.

Any queries in connection with the above measures can be directed to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.