Parliament Launches New Website

Written by YGTV Team on 16 April 2021 .

The Gibraltar Parliament has launched a new website www.parliament.gi with an updated design to ensure greater accessibility for users.

A statement from Gibraltar Parliament follows below:

Font sizes, filters, highlights and colours can all be applied or changed at the click of a button.

Retaining the contents of the old website, the site has been upgraded so that, as from 2019, users can access all files related to a particular meeting by clicking on the relevant date.

In addition, new sections located in the website’s homepage such as ‘latest proceedings’ and ‘upcoming events’ guarantee intuitive and faster navigation whilst links to Parliament’s Twitter and Flickr accounts mean that it will be easier to access content held within other platforms.





