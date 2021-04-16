Parliament Launches New Website

The Gibraltar Parliament has launched a new website www.parliament.gi with an updated design to ensure greater accessibility for users. 

A statement from Gibraltar Parliament follows below:

Font sizes, filters, highlights  and colours can all be applied or changed at the click of a button.  

Retaining the contents of the old website, the site has been upgraded so that, as from  2019, users can access all files related to a particular meeting by clicking on the  relevant date.  

In addition, new sections located in the website’s homepage such as ‘latest  proceedings’ and ‘upcoming events’ guarantee intuitive and faster navigation whilst  links to Parliament’s Twitter and Flickr accounts mean that it will be easier to access  content held within other platforms. 



