Women in Policing Network

Written by YGTV Team on 22 April 2021 .

Recruitment, retention and progression were the three main points discussed at a meeting of the RGP’s ‘Women in Policing Network’ at New Mole House yesterday.

One idea was arranging for senior officers to mentor women who wanted to be promoted to Sergeants and Inspectors.

The aim of the network is to raise awareness and understanding of issues affecting women within the RGP and to give female officers a voice that will be heard and understood.

Sgt Patricia Gonzalez, the Chair of the new network, said: “It’s important to let our members know that progress is being made and that the network is taking action.”