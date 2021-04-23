GSD Congratulates Archbishop-Elect Mgr Mark Miles

On the eve of his Episcopal Ordination which will take place this Sunday 25 April the GSD once again congratulates Archbishop-elect Mgr Mark Miles and sends him their best wishes on his new role as Papal Nuncio.

Leader of the Opposition, Keith Azopardi said:

“It is a massive honour for Mgr Mark Miles that his Holiness the Pope has chosen him to be appointed as Archbishop and Apostolic Nuncio. It is a sign of how he has impressed His Holiness during his time at the Vatican that he has been appointed. His new role will be a challenging one which I am sure he will undertake with his usual charm and ability. We are all massively proud of Mark. This is an honour that is felt deeply in Gibraltar and shared by all our people. He has been making us proud of his achievements for many years and I am sure that will continue. On a personal level to see my old school friend recognised in this historic way could not make me prouder. On behalf of all my colleagues in HM Opposition we send him our best wishes for the day and his important future role.”