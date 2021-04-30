Winner of the Whyte / Povetkin signed boxing gloves

Written by YGTV Team on 30 April 2021 .

After the successful night of boxing at the Europa Sports Park on Saturday 27th March, the Gibraltar Sports and Leisure Authority recently carried out a draw to select the winner of the “Rumble on the Rock” Dillian Whyte and Alexander Povetkin signed boxing gloves.

The draw for the signed gloves took place on Thursday 22nd April at the Bayside Sports Complex. GSLA’s Matthew Reoch and Shane Martinez coordinated a live draw on Facebook in the presence of other GSLA Senior Management, which saw Steven Anthony Gordillo as the lucky winner.

The draw was organised to attract attendees to undertake a COVID-19 test eight to ten days after the boxing event, as a way of providing valuable information to Public Health Gibraltar on the spread of the virus in an enclosed area during this pilot event.

All necessary COVID-19 measures were put in place at the event by the Ministry of Sport, in conjunction with the Safety Advisory Group and the Director of Public Health. The event proved a great success, as no positive cases were detected post event.

Total number of persons swabbed by MMS prior to the event = 602



Total number of persons swabbed at the drive thru post event 8/10 days after = 333

% of possible total = 333/602 = 55.3%

The Minister for Sport, Steven Linares, held a presentation award in his office and said: “Congratulations to Steven Anthony Gordillo on winning the pair of boxing gloves signed by both Dillian Whyte and Alexander Povetkin. Thank you to all those who ensured their eligibility for this wonderful prize by taking the time to attend the post event swab”.