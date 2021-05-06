RGP’s Biggest – And Smallest Fan

Written by YGTV Team on 06 May 2021 .

Yesterday, two year-old Sonny was treated to a VIP tour around the RGP's traffic compound, accompanied by his father Kevin and by PC Simon Todd.

A statement from the RGP follows below:

Sonny was invited to see the 'nee-naws' after his mum, Sam Sheppard contacted us to ask if we any photos of police cars that we could send him. On hearing that he often insists on standing at the gate of the compound to peer through and look at the vehicles, there was only one thing that we could do.

Sam, who lives just outside the compound said, "He started to notice the 'nee-naws' passing our balcony about a year ago. If they pass with their blue lights on, he gets really excited. "Since then, we always have to stand by the gate and have a look."

During his one-hour tour, Sonny got to sit in a patrol van, a police car, on a police motorcycle and in his personal favourite, the tow truck.



