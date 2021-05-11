Detective Constable Caitriana Parker Passes Fingerprint Course

Written by YGTV Team on 11 May 2021 .

The RGP says Detective Constable Caitriana Parker has passed an Initial Fingerprint Course.

A statement from the RGP follows below:

Detective Constable Caitriana Parker spent five months studying for the online course, which is the first step to becoming the force’s specialist fingerprint expert.

The 35-year-old’s new qualification will help her identify fingerprints that have been left at crimes scenes.

Having passed the initial course, the mum of one will now prepare for the Intermediate and then the Expert Course.

In total, it will take the Crime Scene Investigator five years of studying to become an expert in the analysis of fingerprints.

DC Parker, who is originally from Inverness and joined the RGP in 2013, said: “It was a huge amount of work, but I’m glad to have overcome the first hurdle of many in becoming an expert.

“You definitely have to have an eye for detail, as well as being patient and methodical.”





