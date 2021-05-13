Hindu Community Donates £5,000 To Its COVID-19 Relief Fund For India

The Hindu Community of Gibraltar (“the HCG”) has launched a fundraising initiative to aid the relief efforts in India and is calling on Gibraltar’s generosity in supporting the drive.

India is facing a very difficult time due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. With cases having surpassed 400,000 in a day and with a daily death rate of 4,000 deaths, India’s second wave is

having a devastating effect on all its citizens and it is heart-breaking to see.

There are shortages of oxygen, hospital beds, medicines, etc. as well as those who are not able to work due to strict lockdown measures. In addition, the loss of life is having an extraordinary impact on families that have lost their main breadwinner and are going hungry.

The HCG is aware that Gibraltar alone cannot fix all these problems and the Indian healthcare system overnight, but Gibraltar can, and traditionally does, join hands to pool into the efforts and make a difference. Gibraltar has always been of the view that that no job is too small and every little helps.

One of the HCG’s core objectives is to aid charity projects. To this end, the HCG has joined hands with Khalsa Aid International UK to raise funds to provide aid to India. Khalsa Aid International is a UK-based humanitarian relief charity (Registered Charity Number: 1163294) providing support around the world to victims of natural and man-made disasters such as floods, earthquakes, famine and war. All funds raised will be donated to Khalsa Aid who are assisting those in need on the ground in India. Khalsa Aid is purchasing oxygen cylinders, medication and food for those affected by the pandemic.

The HCG is proud to kick off the donations and has donated £5,000 to the COVID-19 Relief Fund to assist Khalsa Aid in savings lives in India.

In addition, the HCG would like to thank the Kishin Alwani Foundation Charity Shop for their kind donation of £1,600 to the Relief Fund which stems from the sale of good condition clothing and gift items all of which are donated by the local community.

Sunil Chandiramani, the Vice President, stated that “In these unprecedented times, and with Gibraltar having been through the pain and loss of life, Gibraltar did not suffer the shortage of beds or oxygen for those who required hospitalisation. Gibraltar has been a shining light in the face of the pandemic and we call on the support of the community to support India in these testing times.”

Sunil added: “It is important that the local community supports the cause as best as it can so that the damage to India is as limited as possible. India needs our help at this time and Gibraltar’s generosity is second to none. Therefore, we call for the community to contribute to the appeal which will go towards the purchase of these most lifesaving items. We would like to thank the Kishin Alwani Foundation for their support, and we urge for all who can to donate, even if it's a small amount. We believe that no one is safe until all of us are safe.”

All donations can be made via the HCG’s JustGiving Page. The link is:

https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/hinducommunity-gibraltar-covidrelief-india