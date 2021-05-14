Government reduces the cost of pre-departure COVID-19 tests

Written by YGTV Team on 14 May 2021 .

Following on from the UK Government’s announcement that Gibraltar will be on the UK travel green list for the summer, the Government says it is pleased to announce that the cost of providing a COVID-19 test from Gibraltar airport booked on or after Monday 17th May will be reduced from £50 to £30.

With pre-departure COVID-19 tests required to enter the UK, the government wants to keep the cost down of this service for those tourists and residents travelling to the UK.

GHA cardholders can continue having a test done through the hospital and obtain a COVID-19 fit certificate to travel at the same cost of £30.

To arrange to have your test done at the Gibraltar International Airport please book your test via www.covidrapidtest.gi.

You can also arrange to have your test done at the Drive-Thru Facility by emailing This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. with the following information:

Full Names (as printed on Passport)

Passport Number

Date of Birth

Scanned Copy of GHA Card

Contact Telephone Number

Evidence of the country of destination requiring a PCR test (e.g. electronic flight ticket)



The Minister for Tourism, Vijay Daryanani, said: “The Government wants to reduce the cost of travel after this difficult year for tourists and residents alike. The pre-departure test is one of the requirements of the UK Government to allow entry into the UK. With the travel industry looking at ways of reducing costs in general for travel the government sees this reduction as a further assistance to holiday this year”.

