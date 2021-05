Adolfo Canepa Freedom of the City Ceremony

Written by YGTV Team on 17 May 2021 .

The Honorary Freedom of the City of Gibraltar will be bestowed upon Adolfo Canepa as unanimously approved at the Session of Parliament held on 21st February 2020.

The ceremony will take place at John Mackintosh Square on Tuesday 25th May at 6.30pm. The Conferment will be carried out by His Worship the Mayor of Gibraltar, Mr John Gonçalves.

The Gibraltar Government invites the general public to attend the ceremony.