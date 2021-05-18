Minister Daryanani Presents Tourism Vision To Associations

Written by YGTV Team on 18 May 2021 .

Following on from last week’s statement regarding the expected Tourism from the UK this summer, the Minister for Tourism, Vijay Daryanani, has met with the Chamber of Commerce, the Federation of Small Businesses and the Hotel Association to explain their vision for tourism in Gibraltar this year and the future in general.

A statement from the Government follows below:

Mr Daryanani highlighted that we must grasp at this unique opportunity to cement Gibraltar’s reputation as a first class city break in Europe. He went on to underline the importance of providing a high level of customer care and the kind of welcome that our community is well known for.

Minister Daryanani said,” Our business community has been through an extremely difficult year and everyone is waiting for the return of Tourism and the economic activity that comes with it. I was delighted to see during my meetings that everyone was on board with my ideas and wanted to make this a huge community effort. It is not only about this year; it is about the years to come. Our hotels are starting to fill up, and there is an exciting vibe around Gibraltar once again.”



