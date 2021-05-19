Three Rescued From Sea

Written by YGTV Team on 19 May 2021 .

Yesterday afternoon three immigrants were rescued from a canoe on the Eastern side of Gibraltar.

A statement from the RGP follows below:

Yesterday at 1615 the Gibraltar Port Authority called the RGP stating that the canoe was approximately two miles away from the shore.

Both RGP Marine Section and Environmental Protection and Research Unit officers assisted in the rescue of the immigrants.

The three males, who do not require medical treatment, have now been arrested on suspicion of being Non-Gibraltarians found in Gibraltar without a valid permit or certificate and are currently at New Mole House.





