First Meeting Under International Tax Agreement

Written by YGTV Team on 21 May 2021 .

The Joint Coordination Committee established under Article 5 of the International Agreement on Taxation and the Protection of Financial Interests between the Kingdom of Spain and the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland regarding Gibraltar have met by video conference.

A statement from the Government follows below:

The meeting also hosted the Liaison Bodies established under Article 4 of the International Tax Agreement, who also met for the first time.

The attendees include officials from the Governments of Gibraltar, the United Kingdom and the different national and regional authorities of Spain.

The JointCoordinationCommittee and LiaisonBodies are purely technical and meet at official level without politicians.

The atmosphere throughout was positive and constructive with a genuine desire to move forward in a spirit of cooperation on the different areas under discussion.





