Government To Meet With Commissioner Of Police And Organisers Of March For Palestine

Written by YGTV Team on 21 May 2021 .

The Government has noted the advertisement of a demonstration in Gibraltar tomorrow.

A statement from the Government follows below:

The information provided to the Government by the Commissioner is that the Royal Gibraltar Police has concerns about public order issues arising if the demonstration goes ahead.

As a result, the Chief Minister is meeting the organisers with the Commissioner of Police this afternoon.