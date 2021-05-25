2021 Gibraltar Spring Visual Arts Exhibition

Written by YGTV Team on 25 May 2021 .

Yesterday evening the winners of the 2021 Gibraltar Spring Visual Arts Exhibition were announced at the Gustavo Bacarisas Gallery.

A statement from the Ministry of Culture follows below:

The Gibraltar Spring Visual Arts Exhibition is organised by Gibraltar Cultural Services on behalf of the Ministry of Culture. A total of one hundred and fifty-four entries by seventy-nine artists have been submitted.

International artist Javier Machimbarrena carried out the judging in the painting, sculpture, photographic and video categories. TheMinister for Culture,The Hon Prof John Cortes presented the awards at a prize giving ceremony held at the Gustavo Bacarisas Gallery on Monday 24th May at 6.30pm.

The Prize winners are:

The Ministry of Culture Award - £3,000 Leslie Gaduzo ‘In Hong Kong’

Painting, Drawing, Prints & Digital Painting Award- £750 Leslie Gaduzo ‘In Hong Kong’

Sculpture Award - £750 Tyrone Anthony Vera ‘Size 6’ Photography Award - £750 Daniel Ghio ‘The Beauty Within’

Video Award - £750 Alan Perez ‘Confinement Boogie’

Best Gibraltar Theme - The Gibraltar Cultural Services Award -£1000 Karl Ullger ‘4 Hospital Steps’

Best Young Artist : Sovereign Art Foundation Award-£1000 Naomi Duarte ‘Masculinity?’

The following received ‘Highly Commended’ Certificates:

Zulaika Vallance ‘A Fresh Start’

Timo Canessa ‘El Habanero’

Rina Devine ‘Retribution’

The exhibition will be open to the general public from Tuesday 25th May to Saturday 5th June 2021, weekdays from 10.30am to 6.30pm and Saturdays from 10.30am to 1.30pm.

Gibraltar Cultural Services would like to thank all artists for their participation. For further information please contact Gibraltar Cultural Services, Events Department, on Tel: 20067236 or email:




