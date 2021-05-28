Armed Forces Day - Evening Concert 2021

Written by YGTV Team on 28 May 2021 .

Gibraltar Cultural Services, on behalf of the Government of Gibraltar, will be organizing the Armed Forces Day Evening Concert at Grand Casemates Square on Saturday 19th June 2021.

A statement from the Ministry of Culture follows below:

The production that will start at 8pm, will feature the Royal Gibraltar Regiment Band, Nathan Payas, Heritage and No Limits Entertainment. An international act will also form part of the programme as Top of the Bill and a full programme of events will be released shortly.

For further information please contact the Events Department, Gibraltar Cultural Services on telephone 20067236 or email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.