Eastern Airways Starts Services From Birmingham

Written by YGTV Team on 01 June 2021 .

Following on from their inaugural flight from Southampton Monday 21st May, Eastern Airways have operated their first service from Birmingham, UK to Gibraltar last Friday.

The new service is operating twice weekly, year round, on Mondays and Fridays and flown with Embraer E170 and E190 jets.

The Minister for Business, Tourism, Transport and the Port, Vijay Daryanani was at the airport to welcome the flight, along with teams from Gibraltar International Airport and the Gibraltar Tourist Board. Arriving passengers were presented with Visit Gibraltar branded gifts.

Minister Daryanani said, “I’m delighted to see the return of a service from Birmingham. This destination has always been a popular one for Gibraltar, showing very strong demand when operated previously.This new service has been made possible through my untiring efforts to deliver new airlines and destinations for Gibraltar and shows the Government’s unprecedented commitment to this task. Our tourism and business communities will no doubt welcome the service and we look forward to welcoming many visitors from Birmingham and the airport’s catchment area.”



