Janice Sampere To Be Appointed Miss Gibraltar 2021

Written by YGTV Team on 02 June 2021 .

Following the economic impact of Covid-19, the Miss Gibraltar Office, on behalf of the Ministry of Culture, says it will not be holding the Miss Gibraltar 2021 Pageant this year. However Janice Sampere will be appointed as this year’s Miss Gibraltar and shall represent Gibraltar at the Miss World pageant.

A statement from the Government follows below:

The Miss Gibraltar Office, on behalf of the Ministry of Culture in supporting the Government's financial caution following the economic impact of Covid-19, will not be holding the Miss Gibraltar 2021 Pageant this year.

However, to ensure Gibraltar’s representation at Miss World, the Miss Gibraltar Office, will be appointing Janice Sampere as this year’s Miss Gibraltar.

Janice was elected 1st Princess at the 2019 Pageant. She will be appointed to carry out the duties and assume full responsibilities as Miss Gibraltar and will represent our country at the Miss World Pageant scheduled to take place in December in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

A ceremony will be held shortly at the Mayor's Parlour to crown Janice as Miss Gibraltar 2021.





