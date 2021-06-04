Unite Concerned Over Unreleased Vacancies In The Health And Care Sector

Unite says it is concerned with vacancies not being released across nursing, ambulance, medical, AHP and industrial grades in the GHA “despite urgent representations to the Chief Minister on the matter.”

Unite the Union

“The Union is deeply concerned that by persistent bureaucratic delays preventing vacancies being released is causing immense pressure on frontline workers within the GHA. Workers in the Health and Care Sector have been on the frontline throughout the largest health crisis in our lifetime. It is absolutely essential that they be given the resources and essential staffing levels in order to continue to support patients in our community. Unite met with the Chief Minister on the 12th May where Unite the Union raised the pressing issue of unreleased vacancies. Unite has since had confirmation that this was approved by Cabinet and were pending imminent release. However, the matter continues to be unresolved and it is unclear why such a substantial amount of posts remain in a state of paralysis.

These vacancies are in the established complement and were budgeted for. It is vital that they are released to ensure that workers are not at risk of burnout by having to take on additional tasks and to cover gaps which could potentially compromise patient care. Unite has had mixed reports as to where or why the process is stalling, by various stakeholders. It is clear that wherever the blockage may be, a solution must be found urgently.

Such delays are having a serious impact on both staff morale and level of care. During the Major Incident protocol at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic staff had all annual leave cancelled and met the challenge in order to protect the community. Those same workers today are being let down by not being provided with the support they need to carry out their essential roles. Many employees are covering vacancies which should be released to enable people to apply for such roles. By releasing such a large amount of vacancies will enable the GHA as well as the frontline workers within it be treated with the respect and dignity they deserve in the workplace.

