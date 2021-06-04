Health And Care Sector Vacancies Have All Already Been Released

Written by YGTV Team on 04 June 2021 .

In reply to Unite the Union’s recent statement, the Government says all health and care sector vacancies have already been released.

A statement from the Government follows below:

As Unite the Union is aware, these vacancies have all already been released. This was confirmed to the union's leadership before they issued this unnecessary statement. There is therefore nothing to fight for because the government had agreed this some weeks ago and the only delay was administrative.

The Chief Minister, the Hon Fabian Picardo QC MP, said: "These vacancies are being proposed by the government in the Estimates for this year without the need for prompting. We discussed them with Unite three weeks ago and gave them comfort they were being released. We then confirmed yesterday evening that they were released. This statement therefore seems to be more to massage their own position than to make any point that needs making in public to the Government."





