Seniors Rates V Junior Rates Annual Kick Off Returns

Written by YGTV Team on .

Last month the green light was given for the highly anticipated Warrant Officers & Senior  Rates v Junior Rates football match to take place. Traditionally played before the Christmas  leave period, this match has been on hold as a result of COVID-control measures. 

A statement from British Forces Gibraltar follows below:

With most of the Royal Gibraltar Regiment (RG)’s Junior Soldiers restricted to ceremonial  duties, it was inevitable there would be selection problems for the Juniors’ team captain, LH Warry, in the lead up to the game. 

Meanwhile for the Seniors it was less about selection and more about having the numbers to  rotate their old, tired bones through the gruelling 60-minute match! Spirits were raised  slightly when the Senior Warrant Officer, WO1 McKenna turned up and decided to roll back  the years by pulling on a blue jersey making his first appearance since 2009 - when most of  the Juniors were still in nappies! 

At 1100 the teams took to the pitch. After winning the coin toss, the Seniors’ team captain  Sgt Misell opted to kick into the wind in order to gain a first half advantage and to potentially  bag a few early goals. With the match under way, for the first 10 minutes it appeared that  the Seniors had the match under control with precise passing and maintaining possession in  the Juniors half. However, the Juniors finally managed get their foot on the ball and worked  the ball forward, eventually playing the ball through to their striker who was so far offside he  was sunbathing on Western Beach! Appeals for offside were ignored and the ball was  placed in the back of the Seniors’ net; 1-0 to the Juniors and with no video assistant referee review, the goal stood! 

The game kicked off again and within 5 minutes the Juniors were 2-0 up! A poor back pass  to the goalkeeper who was under pressure, lead to a fumbled clearance and subsequently  the ball was placed in the back of the net. The Seniors kept the ball well for the rest of the  half, but the Juniors held a good defensive shape and never allowed the Seniors to get any  shots on target. The whistle blew signalling the end of the first half. 

Half time team talks were conducted whereby the Juniors encouraged more of the same.  The Seniors’ team manager Chief Petty Officer Leigh “Skid” Rowe made his demands  known and wanted an early goal! 

The second half kicked off and there wasn’t much between the two sides. With a lack of  firepower, the Seniors struggled to put the Juniors to the sword and the game ended 2-0 to  the Juniors. Sergeant Fortuna put on an outstanding display throughout the game working 

tirelessly for his team. Equally AB Duff controlled the midfield for the Juniors and at times  dictated the tempo of the game.  

The game was played in good spirit and enjoyed by all. The aim of the game had been  achieved, forging a competitive spirit between the two sides. After the match the Juniors  were hosted in the Warrant Officers & Senior Rates Mess with a BBQ and refreshments.  Sgt Fortuna and AB Duff were presented with Man of the Match awards and congratulated  for their performances.  

Speaking after the game Sgt Misell said: “Those that were expecting Real Madrid vs  Barcelona would have been disappointed as it appeared more like ‘Dads vs Lads’, however  the fitter younger team grabbed the advantage and took away all the spoils” Sgt Misell  further thanked all the Mess staff and catering team for all their hard work. 

The attention now turns to Christmas where this fixture will be played again with the Senior  Ranks seeking revenge.  



share with Whatsapp