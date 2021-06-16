Animal Welfare Meeting held at New Mole House

A meeting between several government agencies to clarify areas of responsibility regarding animal welfare was held at New Mole House today.

The inaugural meeting was organised by the RGP’s Neighbourhood Policing and Dog Section and was also attended by the Environment Agency, the Environmental Department and the Animal Welfare Officer.

Issues that were discussed during the hour and a half meeting included animal cruelty, renewing of licenses, welfare issues, dog fouling, strays, vaccinations, microchipping, DNA and fines for various animal related offences.

A spokesman for the RGP said that they hope to hold monthly meetings between the agencies to help streamline and improve animal welfare issues in Gibraltar.

He said: “We organised the meeting so we could prepare a clear, black and white, stage by stage guide of each agency or individual’s role when dealing with incidents concerning animals and their on-going care.

“It’s important that no-one drops the ball when it comes to animal welfare in Gibraltar. At the end of the day, we all have the animals’ best interests at heart, so we need to make sure that we are all using our powers under the Animal Act to look after them as best we can.

“And in that respect, the meeting was very productive and we look forward to the next one.”

In the photo, left to right, are: Paul Cartwright, Dep of the Environment, Sabrina Carrara, Dep of the Environment, PC Julian Cruz RGP Neighbourhood Police Team, PC Emma Rowbottom RGP Dog Section, Ilan Williamson, Environmental Agency and Sadie Pizarro, Animal Welfare Officer.