CM To Address Club Siglo XXI in Madrid

Written by YGTV Team on 16 June 2021 .

The Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, will be addressing the prestigious Club Siglo XXI in Madrid on 28th June.

Mr Picardo is addressing the Club at the invitation of its directors. It is expected the event will be attended by a cross section of political and business personalities in Madrid. The media has also been invited.

The Chief Minister’s address will deal with Gibraltar’s current situation in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic and the post-Brexit negotiations. He will be introduced by the United Kingdom’s Ambassador to Spain, Hugh Eliott.

The Chief Minister returns to Gibraltar on the evening of Tuesday 29th June.

Photo by Jorge Fernández Salas on Unsplash