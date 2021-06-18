Inces Hall Works Complete

Written by YGTV Team on 18 June 2021 .

The Ince's Hall Theatre has undergone a refurbishment project to keep in line with accessibility.

A statement from the Government follows below:

Gibraltar Cultural Services, on behalf of the Ministry of Culture, can confirm that all accessibility works have been completed. The works entailed new accessible toilets on the ground floor, refurbishment of the ground floor changing rooms, installation of an outdoor lift direct to the auditorium and the installation of a stair lift to the sound and lights control room.

For further information, please contact Gibraltar Cultural Services Operations Unit on 20071433 or email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.