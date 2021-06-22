Gibraltar History Lectures Return For A Seventh Series

Written by YGTV Team on 22 June 2021 .

The University of Gibraltar has announced the return of its Gibraltar History lectures.

A statement from the University of Gibraltar follows below:

The University of Gibraltar’s popular Gibraltar History Lectures return for a seventh series on the 2nd July. Kicking off with a talk titled ‘Gibraltar Calling: 145 Years of telephone services’ by Malcolm Beanland, these free events aim to educate and enhance the community’s knowledge of Gibraltar-related subjects as well as stimulate discussions and debate.

Speaking of the lectures, the University of Gibraltar’s Director of Professional Development and Continuing Education said, “What a delight it is to announce the seventh series of our Gibraltar History Lectures and welcome new and familiar faces on campus to learn about Gibraltar’s diverse history. Part One of our programme presents a fine mix of telephony; heritage; intriguing centuries old maps – then and now; where do we come from and the origins of our own campus walls.”

Delivered by expert guest speakers, Gibraltar History Lectures have been developed in conjunction with the University’s Silver Education Key Advisory Group. This group represents a direct link to Gibraltar’s over 60+ community who have been an important part of the University’s development so far.

In order to safeguard attendees, entry to all Gibraltar History Lectures will require proof of vaccination card upon arrival on campus. Those unvaccinated must wear a mask throughout the lecture. For full information on all lectures of the series and information on how to book your free space, visit www.unigib.edu.gi/historylectures/





