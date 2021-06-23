Save Babies Vote No Hold Candle-lit Event At Convent Place

Written by YGTV Team on 23 June 2021 .

The Save Babies Vote No campaign held a candle-lit event at Convent Place yesterday evening.

A statement from the Save Babies Vote No campaign follows below:

The Save Babies Vote NO campaign held its last public event last night where crowds of No voters gathered to commit to protecting mothers and babies on Thursday and to 'keeping Gibraltar's heart beating.'



Attendees created the shape of a heart around the castle and key emblem at Convent Place to represent the beating heart of Gibraltar and the heartbeat of the unborn Gibraltarian child.



Spokesperson Patricia Parody said:



"We were delighted to see so many join us for our last Night Watch before polling day which involved an extra special element of creating a heart shape in an historic part of our town. The candle-lit heart represented the beating heart of Gibraltar and the beating heart of the smallest and most vulnerable members of our human family, the unborn children of Gibraltar."



After creating the symbol, attendees were invited to each take a candle in their hands, to represent the life of one Gibraltarian baby girl or boy saved by the current law.



Mrs. Parody continued:



"As we enter into the last day of this debate, let us re-commit to seeking out as many people as possible in the next 48 hours to proudly vote NO to save lives and support mothers.



"Let's continue Gibraltar's current protection of unborn babies by voting NO in big numbers on Thursday and let's keep Gibraltar's heart beating", she concluded.