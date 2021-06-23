Kaylan Balban Becomes First LEC With RG To Attend AASA Course

Written by YGTV Team on 23 June 2021 .

Kaylan Balban recently became the first locally engaged civilian (LEC) with the Royal Gibraltar Regiment (RG) to attend the All Arms Stores Accountant (AASA) course in the UK in over a decade.

A statement from British Forces gibraltar follows below:

Joining in September 2019 as the Materiel Accountant of the Light Aid Detachment for the RG, Kaylan is now qualified as an All Arms Stores Accountant taking on the responsibilities of the role which includes the maintenance of stores, to demand and hasten stores when required and to ensure equipment is serviceable. The role requires him to conduct weekly management checks on behalf of the Officer in Charge Light Aid Detachment (OICLAD). This ensures the vehicle mechanics are able to complete their tasks ensuring the RG remains operationally effective.

Although he was initially delayed in attending the AASA course due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Mr Balban’s commitment and consistency was recognised a year later as he received an in-year award. Mr Balban is recognised as being an integral part in the Light Aid Detachment’s output, maintaining a substantive vehicle fleet operational.





