Youth Arts Jamboree 2021 - Workshops

Written by YGTV Team on 25 June 2021 .

Gibraltar Cultural Services on behalf of the Ministry of Culture has worked in collaboration with the Gibraltar Youth Service to deliver a variety of workshops, as part of this year’s Youth Arts Jamboree.

A statement from the Government follows below:

The programme had to be adapted due to COVID-19 and related restrictions, with its delivery possible over the last two months. The workshops have taken place at the different Youth Clubs and were specifically requested by members. These have been positively received with members enjoying the sessions and opportunities.

Ballroom dancing was provided by Ana Maria and Curro from the CCC Sequence Dance Club with an interactive class that was fun and physical.Art collectiveKitchen, ran a session which focused on creating visuals guided by prompts, with reusability very much at the heart of the workshop, a thought-provoking event. Nathan Conroy and his colleagues from Art in Movement led a Capoeira workshop, bringing their energy and expertise to this event, very much reciprocated by participants. A drama workshop led by Kaigan Garcia was based on activities for communication, teamwork and discipline, with the focus on transferrable skills.A yoga session led byKationa Matto from theMovementCollective aimed to help participants understand the practiceworkingwith the physical body,thoughts, and feelings,through a series of postures, breathing techniques and a short relaxation. A workshop on marketing and branding will be the last to be delivered by Elke Hurtado from local business The Muscle Bakery.

The aim ofthe YAJ is to investin young people, offering opportunities for growth and development. For further information please email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.





