COVID-19 Testing And Self Isolation Requirements For Entry Into Gibraltar

Written by YGTV Team on 25 June 2021 .

Entry requirements for a person travelling to Gibraltar by air after being in a country or territory in the ‘Red List’ in the 10-day period preceding entry into Gibraltar.

A statement from Government follows below:

Applicable Regulations: Civil Contingencies Emergency (Coronavirus) (Requirements on Entry into Gibraltar and Testing) (No.2) Regulations 2021.

Summary:

No person who has been in a red list country in the 10-day period preceding their date of arrival into Gibraltar may enter Gibraltar. The following people are exempt provided that they are able to prove to the satisfaction of an immigration officer that the person:

falls within the definition of a Gibraltarian pursuant to section 4 of the Gibraltarian Status Act;

is a lawful resident of Gibraltar;

is a seafarer who

o is on transit to a vessel which is berthed or at anchor within British Gibraltar Territorial Waters;

o holds a valid seafarer’s book; and

o has a letter of guarantee from a shipping agent registered in Gibraltar; • is a Spanish national and is on transit to Spain;

intends to transit Gibraltar for the purposes of entering Spain and the person o is lawfully resident in Spain, and

o is or will be allowed to enter Spain from Gibraltar;

is carrying out a work activity in Gibraltar or who are taking up employment in Gibraltar;

is a member of the armed forces and the person has been issued with a travel order that states that Gibraltar is person’s destination;

has, in exceptional circumstances, been granted permission by the Borders and Coastguard Agency to enter Gibraltar and is the holder of a letter, electronic or otherwise, issued by the Borders and Coast Guard Agency granting the person leave to enter Gibraltar.

Passenger Locator Form

Applicable Regulations: Civil Contingencies Emergency (Coronavirus) (Passenger Locator Form) (No.11) Regulations 2021.

Summary: All air passengers are required to complete the passenger locator form by visiting: www.passengers.egov.gi.

Arrivals from people who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19

Applicable Regulations: Civil Contingencies Emergency (Coronavirus) (Requirements on Entry into Gibraltar and Testing) (No.2) Regulations 2021.

Definition of Fully Vaccinated Person:

A person is deemed to be fully vaccinated when they have received two doses in a 2-dose series COVID-19 vaccine (such as Pfizer or Astrazeneca vaccines) or 2 weeks after a single dose vaccine (such Johnson & Johnson Jannsen vaccine). COVID-19 vaccines must have received regulatory approval from a recognised body as listed in Schedule 3 of the Civil Contingencies Emergency (Coronavirus) (Requirements on Entry into Gibraltar and Testing) (No.2) Regulations 2021.

Summary:

Arriving from a country or territory in the Green List in the 10-day period preceding entry into Gibraltar – Air Arrivals only.

Any fully vaccinated person (aged 12 years or over) who has been to a country or territory in the ‘Green List’ in the 10 days preceding their arrival in Gibraltar will be required to adhere to the following:

You will be required to upload your valid vaccination certificate on the Gibraltar Passenger Locator Form. You should also be prepared to present your valid vaccination certificate to airline staff prior to boarding.

You will be required to book your COVID-19 Lateral Flow Tests before arriving in Gibraltar by visiting https://www.covidrapidtest.gi.

You must be prepared to present your valid vaccination certificate on your arrival in Gibraltar.

Once in Gibraltar, you will be required to take a COVID-19 Lateral Flow Test within 24 hours of your arrival in Gibraltar. If remaining in Gibraltar for more than 7 days, you will also be required to take a further Lateral Flow Test on Day 5 from the date of your arrival.

If any COVID-19 test proves positive, the Contact Tracing Bureau will issue you with further instructions.

You may be required to self-isolate if the Contact Tracing Bureau informs you that you been identified as a close contact of someone who has tested positive for COVID 19.

If you develop symptoms or feel unwell call 111 immediately even if you have been swabbed. If calling from an international number, you must dial (+350) 20072266 and asked to be transferred to 111.

Arriving from a country or territory in the Amber List in the 10-day period preceding entry into Gibraltar.

Any fully vaccinated person (aged 12 years or over) who has been to a country or territory in the ‘Amber List’ in the 10 days preceding their arrival in Gibraltar will be required to adhere to the following:

If arriving by air, you will be required to upload your valid vaccination certificate on the Gibraltar Passenger Locator Form. You should also be prepared to present your valid vaccination certificate to airline staff prior to boarding.

You will be required to book your COVID-19 Lateral Flow Tests before arriving in Gibraltar by visiting https://www.covidrapidtest.gi. If arriving in Gibraltar by land or sea and you are registered with the Gibraltar Health Authority (GHA) you must call (+350) 20041818 to arrange your COVID-19 tests.

You must report the fact that you have been to a country or territory in the Amber List to an officer of the Borders and Coastguard Agency.

You must be prepared to present your valid vaccination certificate on your arrival in Gibraltar.

Once in Gibraltar, you will be required to take a COVID-19 Lateral Flow Test on the day of your arrival and on Day 5 from that arrival date.

If any COVID-19 test proves positive, the Contact Tracing Bureau will issue you with further instructions.

You may be required to self-isolate if the Contact Tracing Bureau informs you that you been identified as a close contact of someone who has tested positive for COVID 19.

If you develop symptoms or feel unwell call 111 immediately even if you have been swabbed. If calling from an international number, you must dial (+350) 20072266 and asked to be transferred to 111.

Arriving from a country or territory in the Red List in the 10-day period preceding entry into Gibraltar

Any fully vaccinated person (aged 8 years or over) who has been to a country or territory in the ‘Red List’ in the 10 days preceding their arrival in Gibraltar will be required to adhere to the following:

If arriving by air you will be required to buy a pre-departure COVID-19 test and take this test within 48 hours of your flight. See Annex B for further details. • Air passengers will be required to upload a valid vaccination certificate on the Gibraltar Passenger Locator Form. You should also be prepared to present your valid vaccination certificate to airline staff prior to boarding.

You will be required to book your COVID-19 PCR tests before arriving in Gibraltar. o If you are registered with the Gibraltar Health Authority (GHA) you must call (+350) 20041818 to arrange your COVID-19 PCR Tests.

o If you are not registered with the GHA you will be required to contact a private test provider to arrange your COVID-19 PCR tests. A list of approved private tests providers can be found on https://www.visitgibraltar.gi/covid-19. You must consent to the private test provider advising 111 of your result.

You must report the fact that you have been to a country or territory in the Red List to an officer of the Borders and Coastguard Agency.

You must be prepared to present your valid vaccination certificate on your arrival in Gibraltar.

Once in Gibraltar, you will be required to take a COVID-19 PCR test on the day of your arrival and on Day 5.

If any COVID-19 test proves positive, the Contact Tracing Bureau will issue you with further instructions.

You may be required to self-isolate if the Contact Tracing Bureau informs you that you been identified as a close contact of someone who has tested positive for COVID 19.

If you develop symptoms or feel unwell call 111 immediately even if you have been swabbed. If calling from an international number, you must dial (+350) 20072266 and asked to be transferred to 111.

Unvaccinated arrivals from a Country or Territory in the ‘Green List’ in the 10-day period preceding entry into Gibraltar – Air arrivals only

Applicable Regulations: Civil Contingencies Emergency (Coronavirus) (Requirements on Entry into Gibraltar and Testing) (No.2) Regulations 2021.

Summary:

Any person (aged 12 years or over) arriving in Gibraltar by air and who has only been to countries or territories in the ‘Green List’ in the 10 days preceding their arrival in Gibraltar will be required to adhere to the following:

You will be required to buy a COVID-19 test and take this test within 48 hours of your flight. See Annex B for further details.

You will be required to book your free COVID-19 Lateral Flow Tests before arriving in Gibraltar by visiting https://www.covidrapidtest.gi.

Once in Gibraltar, you will be required to take a COVID-19 Lateral Flow Test within 24 hours of your arrival in Gibraltar. If remaining in Gibraltar for more than 7 days, you will also be required to take a further Lateral Flow Test on Day 5 from the date of your arrival.

If any COVID-19 test proves positive, the Contact Tracing Bureau will issue you with further instructions.

You may be required to self-isolate if the Contact Tracing Bureau informs you that you been identified as a close contact of someone who has tested positive for COVID 19.

If you develop symptoms or feel unwell call 111 immediately even if you have been swabbed. If calling from an international number, you must dial (+350) 20072266 and asked to be transferred to 111.

Applicability:

Paragraph 4 does not apply to you if you have visited a country, territory or area in the Amber or Red List. If you have been to a country or territory in the Amber or Red List in the 10 days preceding your arrival in Gibraltar, you will be required to follow the guidance at paragraph 5 or paragraph 6 respectively. If fully vaccinated, follow the guidance at paragraph 3.

Unvaccinated arrivals from a Country or Territory in the Amber List in the 10-day period preceding entry into Gibraltar

Applicable Regulations: Civil Contingencies Emergency (Coronavirus) (Requirements on Entry into Gibraltar and Testing) (No.2) Regulations 2021.

Summary: Any person (aged 12 years or over) who has been to a country or territory in the ‘Amber List’ in the 10 days preceding their arrival in Gibraltar will be required to adhere to the following:

If arriving by air you will be required to buy a COVID-19 test and take this test within 48 hours of your flight. See Annex B for further details.

You will be required to book your COVID-19 PCR tests before arriving in Gibraltar.

o If you are registered with the Gibraltar Health Authority (GHA) you must call (+350) 20041818 to arrange your COVID-19 PCR Tests.

o If you are not registered with the GHA you will be required to contact a private test provider to arrange your COVID-19 PCR tests. A list of approved private tests providers can be found on https://www.visitgibraltar.gi/covid-19. You must consent to the private test provider advising 111 of your result.

You must report the fact that you have been to a country or territory in the Amber List to an officer of the Borders and Coastguard Agency on entry into Gibraltar. • Once in Gibraltar, you will be required to self-isolate for 5 days and take a COVID 19 PCR Test on the day of your arrival and on Day 5. You must remain self-isolating until the second test is conducted and you are advised that the self-isolation is no longer required. If you are staying in a hotel, you must remain in your room and not use any of the public areas.

Do not use public transport with the exception of a Gibraltar Taxi booked via the Gibraltar Taxi Association – Tel: (+350) 20070027 / email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . You are required to inform them that you have arrived from a country or territory in the Red List.

. You are required to inform them that you have arrived from a country or territory in the Red List. Call 111 (or (+350) 20072266 and asked to be transferred to 111) as soon as you reach the address where you will be isolating.

You should expect to be contacted regularly by GHA personnel during your isolation period to ensure the isolation is being complied with.

If any COVID-19 test proves positive, the Contact Tracing Bureau will issue you with further instructions.

You may be required to self-isolate if the Contact Tracing Bureau informs you that you been identified as a close contact of someone who has tested positive for COVID 19.

If you develop symptoms or feel unwell call 111 immediately even if you have been swabbed. If calling from an international number, you must dial (+350) 20072266 and asked to be transferred to 111.

Applicability: Paragraph 5 does not apply to you if you have visited a country, territory or area in the ‘Red List’. If you have been to a country or territory in the ‘Red List’ you must follow the guidance at paragraph 6 below. Paragraph 5 does also not apply to you if you are fully vaccinated in which case you must follow the guidance in Paragraph 3 above.

6. Unvaccinated arrivals from a Country or Territory in the Red List in the 10-day period preceding entry into Gibraltar

Applicable Regulations: Civil Contingencies Emergency (Coronavirus) (Requirements on Entry into Gibraltar and Testing) (No.2) Regulations 2021.

Summary:

Any person (aged 8 years or over) who has been to a country or territory in the ‘Red List’ in the 10 days preceding their arrival in Gibraltar will be required to adhere to the following:

If arriving by air you will be required to buy a COVID-19 test and take this test within 48 hours of your flight. See Annex B for further details.

You will be required to book your COVID-19 PCR tests before arriving in Gibraltar. o If you are registered with the Gibraltar Health Authority (GHA) you must call (+350) 20041818 to arrange your COVID-19 PCR Tests.

o If you are not registered with the GHA you will be required to contact a private test provider to arrange your COVID-19 PCR tests. A list of approved private tests providers can be found on https://www.visitgibraltar.gi/covid-19. You must consent to the private test provider advising 111 of your result.

You must report the fact that you have been to a country or territory in the Red List to an officer of the Borders and Coastguard Agency on entry into Gibraltar. • Once in Gibraltar, you will be required to self-isolate for 10 days and take a COVID 19 PCR Test on the day of your arrival and on Day 10. You must remain self isolating until the second test is conducted and you are advised that the self isolation is no longer required. If you are staying in a hotel, you must remain in your room and not use any of the public areas.

Do not use public transport with the exception of a Gibraltar Taxi booked via the Gibraltar Taxi Association – Tel: (+350) 20070027 / email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . You are required to inform them that you have arrived from a country or territory in the Red List.

. You are required to inform them that you have arrived from a country or territory in the Red List. Call 111 (or (+350) 20072266 and asked to be transferred to 111) as soon as you reach the address where you will be isolating.

You should expect to be contacted regularly by GHA personnel during your isolation period to ensure the isolation is being complied with.

If any COVID-19 test proves positive, the Contact Tracing Bureau will issue you with further instructions.

You may be required to self-isolate if the Contact Tracing Bureau informs you that you been identified as a close contact of someone who has tested positive for COVID 19.

If you develop symptoms or feel unwell call 111 immediately even if you have been swabbed. If calling from an international number, you must dial (+350) 20072266 and asked to be transferred to 111.

Applicability: Paragraph 6 does not apply to you if you are fully vaccinated in which case you must follow the guidance in Paragraph 3 above.

Instructions applicable to Seafarers

Applicable Instructions. Gibraltar Port Authority – Port Circulars

Civil Contingencies Emergency (Coronavirus) Regulations.

Note that Emergency regulations lapse at the end of the period of 30 days beginning with the date on which they are made or at such time as may be specified in the regulations. It is

the individual’s responsibility to ensure that they follow the most up to date regulations. Latest regulations can be accessed by visiting: https://www.gibraltarlaws.gov.gi.

Annex:

Summary of Testing and Self-Isolation Requirements for Entry into Gibraltar. B. Pre-departure COVID-19 Testing Requirement.





