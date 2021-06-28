British Forces Gibraltar Personnel Provie Support To AWCP

Written by YGTV Team on 28 June 2021 .

Following a request for assistance, a team from RAF Gibraltar’s Engineering Section, along with locally engaged civilians (LEC), took part in a volunteering event at the Animal Wildlife Conservation Park (AWCP) at Alameda Botanical Gardens.

A statement from British Forces Gibraltar follows below:

This followed a recent volunteering initiative which was set up by the HIVE Information Officer, Ms Davinia Baglietto, to encourage personnel in the MOD to engage with the wider community on The Rock.

The team, comprising of RAF personnel Sergeant David Blanchard, Corporals Mark Mallabone, Lee Burtle and Alan Dunn and LEC staff Dale Ramirez, Miguel Sansistaban, Christian De Haro and Albert Banda, pitched in. Working hard and supporting the regular community volunteers the two teams manually moved over two tons on soil, elevated the soil bed within the pig pens, filled a number of planters and created an area which hopefully encourages the tortoises to lay eggs.

This opportunity not only benefitted the AWCP, it also provided an opportunity for a team building event, which helped reaffirm the working together ethos. It was an enjoyable afternoon for those involved who were only too pleased to help out and who will definitely be back to work on future projects.

Cpl Mark Mallabone said: “We enjoyed our time working hard in the sun, to directly benefit the pigs, tortoises and botanical aspects of the Wildlife Park. Moving the two tons of soil as we did was tough but doing it as a team helped bond us as a section: regardless of being military or civilian, we were all one force.”

Reflecting on the day’s events the HIVE Officer added: “It was an absolute pleasure to see the team working as hard as they did to accommodate the animals and support the volunteers of the Wildlife Park.”

The AWCP volunteers dedicate their time to providing the best possible care for all animals resident at the Wildlife Park. The aim of the facility is to recreate natural habitats and to enhance the lives of the resident animals while also providing a wide range of education. This education includes helping pet owners choose wisely and conscientiously. The volunteers continually strive to raise awareness and support for international campaigns fighting against the illegal pet trade.





