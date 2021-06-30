RGP And Customs Officers Attend Course On Extradition

Royal Gibraltar Police and HM Customs officers have recently attended a study course on the subject of extradition.

A statement from the RGP follows below:

The course was given by Graceanne Gear from the Office of Criminal Prosecution & Litigations and focussed on how officers can help fight international crime by increasing their knowledge of the extradition process.

The officers also studied how foreign law enforcement agencies can seek the extradition of any criminals who might be in Gibraltar.

A spokesman from the RGP, said that the training was “very important.”

He said: “This knowledge will help us tackle criminals who come to Gibraltar who have committed crimes in other countries and are trying to escape justice.

"It will also help us find criminals from Gibraltar who have left jurisdiction and are hiding elsewhere now.






