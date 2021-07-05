British Forces Gibraltar Raises Funds For The Royal Air Force Association

Written by YGTV Team on 05 July 2021 .

Personnel from the British Forces Gibraltar community took part in a charity event earlier this month in support of the Royal Air Force Association (RAFA) by cycling the 12 km loop of Gibraltar throughout the day and night.

A statement from British Forces Gibraltar follows below:

Open to all service personnel, MOD civilians, and families from the military community, the 24-hour cycling event consisted of a team of fifteen volunteers cycling laps around the Rock in conjunction with other teams worldwide - the aim to “cycle” the 24,901 km around the equator!

Despite some tired legs and bodies, the participants finished a full 24 hours after the start of the event, completing an impressive total of 1341 km which raised a magnificent £1042. All proceeds from this and the global event go to support RAF personnel, past and present.

One of the UK organisers said: “The event was a huge success. We had over 820 riders around the world who cycled more than twice around the world and raised a staggering £122,000!”

Plans are already afoot to organise the second Gibraltar-based iteration of next year’s RAFA Rides fundraiser although what form this will take is yet to be announced so keep those legs spinning in preparation!



