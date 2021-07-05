Morrisons Must Give Unbreakable Guarantees On Workers' Jobs Says Unite

Unite, the union representing Morrisons workers, has called for urgent talks with the supermarket amid the news that a "US private equity consortium is making a move to purchase the business".

A statement from Unite the Union follows below:

The union is warning that without 'unbreakable guarantees' on jobs and conditions, it will not cooperate with any sale.

Adrian Jones, Unite national officer for road transport, representing Morrisons' workers, said:





“Unite is now seeking urgent talks with Morrisons to protect our members’ jobs and conditions.





“We won’t allow another takeover of a strong UK business see the workers trampled over as the boardroom and shareholders stampede towards their bonanzas.



“Morrisons is unique among UK supermarkets in that is owns its supply chain, from the farm to the warehouse.





“Morrisons workers have made this business strong and profitable - they deserve to have their dedication rewarded by the owners.



“Unite will meet urgently with the management team to turn their promises that the workers’ jobs and terms will not be undermined into unbreakable guarantees.



“Only with such cast-iron guarantees can there be any hope of Unite and our members cooperating with this sale.”