Local Businesses Sign Up To The Defence Discount Service

Written by YGTV Team on 08 July 2021 .

Personnel from British Forces Gibraltar have recently been liaising with Gibraltar businesses with a view to formalising a discount scheme locally for all British Forces Gibraltar personnel and visiting units.

A statement from British Forces Gibraltar follows below:

Historically some businesses have offered informal discounts to BFGib personnel. With Armed Forces Day taking place in June, it was agreed that now would be an ideal time to formally launch an official discount scheme. This has proved to be very successful and BFGib is very grateful for the response received so far. The benefit for local businesses with this scheme is that they are now linked to the Defence Discount Service (DDS) which is well established and popular in the UK.

The DDS is a free service which provides publicity for those businesses taking part. It also offers businesses the flexibility to amend offers as and when they need to. There is also a DDS app available to download. The app provides a pin drop location for each business which helps to increase awareness for all members as to where discounts are available locally.

Approximately 50 businesses have signed up so far and it is hoped that more will do so in the future.

To sign up or find out more information about the local Defence Discount Service, call 20055481 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .





