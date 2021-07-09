GHA’s Director Of Nursing Services Recognised For Outstanding Contribution To Profession

09 July 2021

The GHA’s Director of Nursing Services and the Ambulance Service Sandra Gracia MBE has been awarded an Honorary Fellowship by the Royal College of Nursing in recognition of her outstanding contribution to nursing.

A statement follows below:

A Fellowship is the highest honour that the Royal College of Nursing Council can bestow on a member.

Minister for Health and Care, the Hon Samantha Sacramento, said: ‘I am delighted that Sandie’s remarkable contribution to nursing and healthcare in Gibraltar has again been recognised this time by the Royal College of Nursing. This prestigious honour is testament to Sandie’s exceptional professionalism and inspirational leadership in guiding the GHA’s nursing services through the extraordinary challenge of the COVID-19 pandemic. Congratulations, Sandie, on this well deserved distinction.’





