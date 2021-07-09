Success For Gibraltar Defence Police

Written by YGTV Team on 09 July 2021 .

The Gibraltar Defence Police (GDP) Dog Section recently hosted the MOD's Veterinary Services Training and Advisory Team (VSTAT) and achieved high standards in both veterinary care and infrastructure standards.

A statement from British Forces Gibraltar follows below:

VSTAT forms part of the Defence Animal Training Regiment (DATR) and ensures all organisations within Defence meet the highest of standards for animal health, welfare and performance in accordance with legislation and policy.

The GDP's Dog Section were commended for their hard work and effective police dog advocacy. Kennel Manager GDP PC Mario Johnson's tireless work ethic, coupled with a dedicated team of police dog handlers, has ensured the GDP provides and maintains an effective level of capability, especially during this global pandemic.



