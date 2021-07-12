International Day Of Persons With Disabilities

Written by YGTV Team on 12 July 2021 .

The Gibraltar Disability Society recently met with His Worship the Mayor, Mr Christian Santos, to discuss ways to celebrate International Day of Persons with Disabilities.

A statement from the Gibraltar Disability Society follows below:

The Gibraltar Disability Society was invited last month to meet with His Worship the Mayor, Mr Christian Santos, to discuss ways to celebrate International Day of Persons with Disabilities. A fruitful discussion culminated in the agreement to dedicate a whole week to celebrating the strengths of persons with disabilities starting Monday 29th November and ending on Friday 3rd December which is International Day of Persons with Disabilities.

The Disability Society has purchased art equipment for the service users of St Bernadettes. Their paintings will be shown in an art exhibition which will hopefully be opened at beginning of the week and will run until the Friday. A local young man Mr Benji Borastero who is a wheelchair user is working with the Disability Society to try to organise a wheelchair event which brings together other local wheelchair users. Further events will be announced as and when they are confirmed. Should anyone wish to put forward suggestions for other events please contact us via the Gibraltar Disability Society facebook page or at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . The Disability Society would like to take this opportunity to thank the Mayor for including them in his ‘We Are One’ campaign and look forward to working closely with him.





