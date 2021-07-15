Charity Cardboard Boat Race 2021

Written by YGTV Team on 15 July 2021 .

The William Tilley Lodge of the RAOB have taken the decision not to stage the Charity Cardboard Boat Race this year.

A statement from RAOB follows below:

The William Tilley Lodge of the RAOB has taken note of the Government’s Press Release of 6 July where they state that “In view of the developing COVID-19 pandemic, the Government has decided to adopt a “cautious and prudent approach” towards open events which involve a large number of people in close proximity to each other”

Due to the still uncertain situation surrounding Covid19 and the rapidly evolving situation we have taken the reluctant decision not to stage the ever popular Charity Cardboard Boat Race in 2021. The Boat Race takes a great deal of preparation from both ourselves, and the participants in building their boats & preparing costumes. We would not like to have people go to such efforts only to have to cancel closer to the date. The event is an open air one, but involves large crowds gathering to watch and the participants being in close proximity on the pontoons & water.

We had been very much looking forward to staging the event but feel this is the best course of action. We will be organising other events during the year and no doubt we can count on the Gibraltarian public’s never failing generosity in the future.