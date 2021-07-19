Certified Mental Health First Aid For GCS Managers

Written by YGTV Team on 19 July 2021 .

The Management team at Gibraltar Cultural Services recently completed the Mental Health First Aid course run by Clubhouse in association with Mental Health First Aid England.

A statement from the Government follows below:

The two-day session is a recognised training course, designed to teach people how to spot the signs and symptoms of mental ill health and provide help on a first aid basis.

The team is the latest to qualify after members of the organisation attended the one-day course raising awareness of mental health and discussing topics like depression, anxiety, stress, and other mental illnesses. The course aims to raise awareness, reduce stigma around mental health and enable attendees to feel confident guiding people towards appropriate support. The importance of each person’s own mental well- being was also highlighted.

GCS is keen to invest in its staff and places value on mental health both in relation to its employees and the community it serves.





