RFA Mounts Bay Arrives Tomorrow

Written by YGTV Team on 26 July 2021 .

Royal Fleet Auxiliary (RFA) MOUNTS BAY will arrive alongside in the Naval Base tomorrow for a programmed logistics visit.

MOUNTS BAY is part of the RFA and delivers worldwide logistic and operational support to Royal Navy military operations. The RFA is the uniformed civilian branch of the Royal Navy, staffed by merchant sailors.

Fully integrated into front-line warships, the RFA is an essential element of how the Royal Navy operates with freedom around the globe. The RFA supports a wide spectrum of operations from high-tempo upthreat war-fighting to counter-piracy, disaster relief, counter- narcotics, law enforcement and evacuation operations.