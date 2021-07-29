Contact Tracing Experiencing High Volume Of Calls

Written by YGTV Team on 29 July 2021 .

The Contact Tracing Bureau are experiencing a high volume of calls and will contact positive COVID-19 cases as soon as possible.

A statement from the GHA follows below:

If you are showing COVID-19 symptoms, please stay home and contact 111.

If you believe you are a close contact of someone who has tested positive and you have not heard from the Contact Tracing Bureau yet, please be patient, stay home and isolate. You will be called as soon as possible.

If you are awaiting the result of your COVID-19 test, please stay home and isolate until you receive your test result. If your mobile number is registered within the GHA records, you will still receive an automatic SMS text message with your test results. If you have any symptoms, call 111 for further advice.





