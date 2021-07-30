Artwork Sales Scheme For Adult Entries Of GHT’s Annual Painting Competition

Written by YGTV Team on 30 July 2021 .

The Gibraltar Heritage Trust has announced a new pilot sales scheme to exhibit for sale, a number of artworks entered in this year’s Adult Section, excluding winners, of their 32nd Annual Painting Competition.

A statement from GHT follows below:

There was a significant amount of interest from visitors to our exhibition in the opportunity to purchase some of the works which capture views of Europa Point and the surrounding area. There are a variety of media from oils to watercolours and pastels and sizes to suit all budgets.

The paintings will be on display in the Trust’s Shop at the Main Guard throughout the month of August. It’s worth popping in to take a look.











